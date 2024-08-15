Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $197.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tenet Healthcare traded as high as $155.86 and last traded at $155.76, with a volume of 171202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.79.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on THC. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Baird R W upgraded Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.69.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.13.
Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
