Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $197.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tenet Healthcare traded as high as $155.86 and last traded at $155.76, with a volume of 171202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.79.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on THC. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Baird R W upgraded Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.69.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on THC

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,261 shares of company stock worth $4,565,464 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.13.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.