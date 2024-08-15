TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Up 4.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $4.20 to $5.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. TeraWulf traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 6,072,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 19,874,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WULF. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Insider Transactions at TeraWulf

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

In related news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,443,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in TeraWulf in the second quarter worth about $65,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth $4,450,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter worth about $20,532,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 501.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 157,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.