Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 71,004 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 131% compared to the average daily volume of 30,785 call options.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 5.1 %
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $18.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.
