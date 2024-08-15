The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives $184.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Allstate alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE ALL opened at $180.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Allstate has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $181.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.