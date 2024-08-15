The Allstate Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Allstate in a report released on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $13.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Allstate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.25.

Allstate Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $180.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Allstate has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $181.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.17. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

