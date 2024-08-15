The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Insider Sells $3,536,713.00 in Stock

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) insider James Morgan Roche sold 85,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $3,536,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Morgan Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, James Morgan Roche sold 2,547 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $105,573.15.

On Thursday, August 8th, James Morgan Roche sold 36,684 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,539,260.64.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWIN opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Baldwin Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:BWIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BWIN shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Baldwin Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

