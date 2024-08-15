The Carlyle Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

The Carlyle Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years. The Carlyle Group has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $8,368,106.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,113,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,105,168.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock valued at $82,700,460. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

