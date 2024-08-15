The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Receives $111.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:COO opened at $91.42 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 248.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 412.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

