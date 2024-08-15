The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.31, but opened at $13.01. The GEO Group shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 357,680 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The GEO Group news, Chairman George C. Zoley purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,800,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,447,046.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at $326,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $607.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.16 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter worth $140,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The GEO Group

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.