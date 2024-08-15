The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $204.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $199.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Allstate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.56.

NYSE ALL opened at $180.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Allstate has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 181.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,955,000 after acquiring an additional 464,337 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,325,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 228.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Allstate by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 11,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Allstate by 61.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

