The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

Several analysts have commented on REAL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. RealReal has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $283.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.90.

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $152,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 852,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RealReal news, Director James R. Miller sold 53,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $173,424.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,566.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $152,600.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 852,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,132 shares of company stock worth $933,131 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the second quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal during the second quarter worth $36,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

