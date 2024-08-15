The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
Stephan Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPCO opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. Stephan has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.
Stephan Company Profile
