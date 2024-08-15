The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $29,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.78.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $214.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

