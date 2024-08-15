The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $13.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.43.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
View Our Latest Research Report on WU
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western Union Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE WU opened at $11.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.
Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Western Union had a return on equity of 123.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Western Union Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.62%.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Union
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.