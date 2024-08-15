Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Price Performance

TITN stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Joseph Meyer acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $996,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,706,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at $37,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.