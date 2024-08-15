TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $449.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $449.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE:BLD opened at $370.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $411.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $217.08 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at $1,154,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,250,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,832,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

