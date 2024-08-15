Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$75.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$73.50 to C$75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TOU. UBS Group upgraded Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$79.04.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$62.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.40. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$53.45 and a 1 year high of C$74.21.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$66.43 per share, with a total value of C$166,064.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $948,485. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.