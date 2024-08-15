Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$75.00 at Desjardins

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s previous close.

TOU has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$79.04.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$62.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$61.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.40. The company has a market cap of C$21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$53.45 and a 12-month high of C$74.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$66.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,250.00. Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $948,485 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

