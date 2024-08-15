Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$75.00 at Desjardins

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s previous close.
TOU has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$79.04.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 1.5 %
Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Oil
In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$66.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,250.00. Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $948,485 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.
About Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tourmaline Oil
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.