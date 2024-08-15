Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 54,663 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,550% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,313 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 132,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 39,079 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.54 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

