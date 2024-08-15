Traders Buy High Volume of Itaú Unibanco Call Options (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,140 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 148% compared to the average volume of 1,672 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,322,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,641,000 after buying an additional 15,908,536 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 37,928,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888,099 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,818,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,606,000 after purchasing an additional 529,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 460.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,262,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,644,000.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0031 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also

