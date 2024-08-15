Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,989 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 84% compared to the typical volume of 2,171 call options.

CAH opened at $106.36 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $85.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,022,000 after purchasing an additional 370,181 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,585,000 after buying an additional 598,002 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,584,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $258,499,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,974,000 after acquiring an additional 85,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

