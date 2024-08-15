Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,500 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 679% compared to the average volume of 321 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XRAY

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.