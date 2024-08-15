TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

TransAct Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $43.86 million, a PE ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 1.72.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

