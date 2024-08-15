Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,018 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.67% of Transcat worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Transcat by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Transcat by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 701,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,458 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Transcat during the first quarter worth $619,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Transcat in the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Transcat by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRNS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Transcat from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Transcat Stock Performance

Shares of TRNS opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.99 and a beta of 0.68. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.45 and a 52 week high of $147.12.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. Transcat had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Transcat

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $176,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,084. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

