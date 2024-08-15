Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) SVP Angelo N. Chaclas Purchases 75,000 Shares

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) SVP Angelo N. Chaclas bought 75,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $192,750.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 207,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Trinseo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Trinseo PLC has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.37). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 905.55%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently -0.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth $30,500,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 507,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 432,501 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 388.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 425,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 338,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trinseo

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.