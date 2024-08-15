True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Raymond James

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on TNT.UN. National Bankshares cut their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC raised their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
