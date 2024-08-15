TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.51 and last traded at $35.49. 4,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

