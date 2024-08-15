Truist Financial Lowers American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target to $15.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APEI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $240.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. American Public Education has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $21.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98.

In other American Public Education news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Public Education news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $113,104.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,979.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,783 shares in the company, valued at $768,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Public Education by 97.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

