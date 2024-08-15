TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives $24.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.31.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $97,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,972.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $97,969.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,972.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,009 shares of company stock worth $1,869,659. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -911.04 and a beta of 1.25. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

