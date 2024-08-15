TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives $24.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.31.
TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
View Our Latest Analysis on TTMI
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.
TTM Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of TTMI stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -911.04 and a beta of 1.25. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TTM Technologies
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TTM Technologies
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.