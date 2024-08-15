TZP Strategies Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) Trading Up 0.1%

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

