U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

U.S. Energy stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a market cap of $23.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.67.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 145.83% and a negative return on equity of 74.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.