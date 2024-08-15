U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $78.08 and a 52 week high of $113.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average of $99.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.09%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,608,717.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $112,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,241.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at $9,608,717.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

