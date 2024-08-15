U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $90.00, but opened at $83.00. U.S. Physical Therapy shares last traded at $82.12, with a volume of 120,993 shares.

The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.08). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $112,343.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,241.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $112,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,241.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at $9,608,717.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2,808.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About U.S. Physical Therapy



U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

