UBS Group Raises Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target to $17.00

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PSFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Paysafe Stock Performance

PSFE opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. Paysafe has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $417.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. CWM LLC raised its stake in Paysafe by 596.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 2,613.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysafe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

Featured Stories

