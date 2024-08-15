UBS Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,738 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 91% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,476 call options.
A number of research firms have commented on UBS. Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
UBS stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $32.13.
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.
