UBS Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,738 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 91% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,476 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on UBS. Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 5,742.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

UBS stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $32.13.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

