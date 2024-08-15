UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly Sells 1,083 Shares

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total transaction of $336,119.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,245,872.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 8th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $3,379,978.02.
UFP Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $314.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.36. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.29 and a 52-week high of $335.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.
About UFP Technologies
UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.
