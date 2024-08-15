UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly Sells 1,083 Shares

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total transaction of $336,119.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,245,872.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $3,379,978.02.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $314.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.36. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.29 and a 52-week high of $335.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 174.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,893,000 after buying an additional 118,106 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,220,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 2,331.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 41,360 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 82,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 83.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 74,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

