Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $329.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.18.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

