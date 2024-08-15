United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on United Community Banks from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

UCBI opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 262,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 526,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,404,000 after buying an additional 213,559 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 10.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 323,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

