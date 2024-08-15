United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Trading 6.7% Higher

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 116,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 123,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

United Health Products Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

