United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Trading 6.7% Higher

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 116,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 123,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
United Health Products Trading Up 6.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.
About United Health Products
United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Health Products
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.