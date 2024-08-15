Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Director Warren J. Nimetz Sells 3,444 Shares

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $221.87 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $224.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on UHS. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.46.

View Our Latest Report on Universal Health Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.