Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives $216.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.46.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Health Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,595.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,970 shares of company stock worth $4,653,535 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,020,000 after acquiring an additional 569,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $86,117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,820,000 after purchasing an additional 500,066 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,212,000. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $221.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $119.90 and a 12-month high of $224.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.