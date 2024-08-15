Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Shares Down 1.3%

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 1,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,751,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Unrivaled Brands Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $302.25 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.
About Unrivaled Brands
Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.
