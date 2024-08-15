Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Given Buy Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uranium Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.35.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.50 and a beta of 1.86. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 897.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

