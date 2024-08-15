USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Paul A. Jones Sells 6,266 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $240,489.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of USNA opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $729.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $65.84.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $212.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.64 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
