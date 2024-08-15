USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Paul A. Jones Sells 6,266 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $240,489.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of USNA opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $729.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $65.84.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $212.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.64 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

