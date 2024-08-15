Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGC stock opened at $196.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.02 and a 200 day moving average of $188.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $145.94 and a 1 year high of $204.72.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

