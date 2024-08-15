Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 540,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 590,385 shares.The stock last traded at $245.19 and had previously closed at $243.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.85 and its 200 day moving average is $242.58.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,241,000. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.