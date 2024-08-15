Verum Partners LLC Has $756,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 45,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 746,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,325,000 after purchasing an additional 117,543 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 126,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,649,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $130,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,812.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,812.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,108 shares of company stock worth $17,365,854. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $160.37 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.32 and a 200 day moving average of $162.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.