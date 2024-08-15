Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 74,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 135,913 shares.The stock last traded at $9.36 and had previously closed at $9.56.
Several analysts recently commented on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 379.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 55.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
