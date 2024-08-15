Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE VSCO opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,027,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

