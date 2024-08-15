Vikas Bhalla Sells 11,190 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $383,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vikas Bhalla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Vikas Bhalla sold 14,990 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $462,291.60.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ExlService by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 3.2% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

